Men in committed relationships have better sexual functioning, says study

A recent study highlighted the significant impact of romantic relationships on men’s sexual functioning. Researchers found that men in committed relationships experience better sexual functioning compared to single men, regardless of their sexual orientation.

The research included men of diverse sexual orientations. The study aimed to determine whether male sexual functioning is a universal or variable aspect of human mating psychology.

The study involved 427 healthy Brazilian men, including 203 heterosexuals, 77 bisexuals, and 147 gay men, from various cities across the country. Participants ranged in age from 18 to 65, with an average age of 28.8 years. Their relationship status was categorized as “partnered” or “single.” They completed a questionnaire which consisted of the Male Sexual Function Index, that evaluated sexual functioning across five domains: desire, arousal, erection, orgasm, and satisfaction.

The study revealed higher levels of sexual arousal, erection quality, orgasm frequency, and satisfaction in men in relationships compared to single men. This suggests that a stable relationship creates a context that enhances male sexual functioning.