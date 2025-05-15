Assam Rifles gun down 10 militants

Imphal: Assam Rifles killed 10 militants in a gunfight in Manipur’s Chandel district. ‘Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14. During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered,’ said Army’s Eastern Command in a post on X.

Also Read: Indian Railways revises timings of these three trains: Details

The identity and group affiliation of the neutralised militants have not yet been disclosed. Additional forces were deployed in the area and search for more militants are going on.