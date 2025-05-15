Toyota unveils Corolla Cross GR Sport facelift

Mumbai: Toyota has unveiled the 2026 Corolla Cross GR Sport facelift. Unveiled for global markets, the updated Corolla Cross combines hybrid efficiency with sportier styling and handling enhancements.

The 2026 Corolla Cross GR Sport features a distinctive front bumper and grille. The honeycomb grille, paired with larger corner air intakes and a deeper apron, gives the car a more aggressive stance. Glossy black Toyota logos and fully machined 19-inch black alloy wheels further enhance its sporty aesthetic.

An exclusive Storm Grey bi-tone paint option with a black roof adds a unique flair to the GR Sport. The rear design includes updated C-shaped LED taillights with integrated aero fins for improved stability and an embossed Corolla Cross logo.

The suspension is lowered by 10mm and tuned with firmer dampers and performance-oriented springs for sportier handling. The electric power steering has been recalibrated for sharper response, and paddle shifters are standard. A new Sport Mode enhances throttle response by increasing engine idle speed and optimising deceleration for a more engaging braking feel.

The Corolla Cross GR Sport is powered by Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system, available in two configurations:

Also Read: Nubia unveils Z70S Ultra: Details

Hybrid 140: A 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine producing 140bhp.

Hybrid 200: A 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering 194bhp, available with AWD.

According to Toyota, the Hybrid 140 accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 9.9 seconds, while the front-wheel-drive Hybrid 200 achieves the same in 7.6 seconds, and the all-wheel-drive Corolla Cross does it in 7.5 seconds.

The GR Sport variant elevates the cabin with all-black upholstery, red contrast stitching, GR-embroidered headrests and aluminium pedals. The entire Corolla Cross range benefits from a redesigned centre console with increased storage, a smartphone storage area, sliding storage box, and updated cupholders. The car offers a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. Other features include like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, seat heating and a heated steering wheel.