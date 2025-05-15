31 Maoists killed in 21-day anti-Naxal operations

New Delhi: Security forces killed 31 Maoists in a massive operation at Karregutta Hills (KGH) on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The 21-day operation, conducted under challenging weather and in rugged terrain, saw no casualties among the security personnel.

Karregutta Hills served as the unified headquarters for major Naxal outfits, including the PLGA Battalion 1, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee (TSC), and Central Regional Command (CRC). These groups used the site for advanced training, strategic planning, and arms manufacturing.

The operation, named ‘Operation Black Forest,’ spanned an extensive area of approximately 1,200 square kilometres. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh confirmed the recovery of 31 bodies, with 28 of the deceased Naxalites identified. He added that the operation involved coordinated efforts from the Cobra unit, CRPF, and Chhattisgarh Police.