Nubia unveils Z70S Ultra: Details

Mumbai: Nubia Z70S Ultra has been unveiled in select global markets alongside the Nubia Pad Pro. Nubia Z70S Ultra price in the US starts at $779 (roughly Rs. 66,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced $869 (roughly Rs. 74,200). The phone comes in Antique Brown and Classic Black colour options. The company claims that the Nubia Z70S Ultra Retro kit will be available soon.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the phone is priced at GBP 659 (roughly Rs. 74,900) and GBP 769 (roughly Rs. 87,400) for the 12GB and 16GB versions, respectively. In select European countries, the customers will have to shell out EUR 769 (roughly Rs. 73,600) and EUR 869 (roughly Rs. 83,100) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations, respectively.

The Nubia Z70S Ultra sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K (1,216×2,688 pixels) BOE Q9+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 960Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based with Nebula AIOS 1.5.

Also Read: 31 Maoists killed in 21-day anti-Naxal operations

The Nubia Z70S Ultra gets a 50-megapixel custom 35mm 1/1.3-inch Omnivision OV50H primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel 120-degree OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide camera, a 64-megapixel 1/2-inch OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with OIS alongside a flicker and laser sensor. The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel under-display front camera sensor. It is equipped with a physical mechanical shutter button with dual-stage control.

The Nubia Z70S Ultra packs a 6,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It carries dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.