Cuddalore Factory Blast: 20 Injured in Sewage Tank Explosion in Tamil Nadu

A sewage tank explosion at a factory in Kudikadu near Mudhunagar, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, left 20 people injured on Wednesday night. The blast occurred within the factory premises and was powerful enough to cause significant structural damage, not only to the factory but also to surrounding residential areas. Following the explosion, a large quantity of sewage water leaked from the tank, flooding nearby homes and triggering panic among villagers. All injured individuals were swiftly taken to a local hospital for treatment. Emergency response teams reached the site quickly and conducted rescue operations throughout the night. The blast’s impact raised concerns over safety and infrastructure vulnerabilities in the area. Local authorities are currently engaged in evaluating the full extent of the damage and ensuring affected residents receive necessary assistance. The cause of the explosion is yet to be officially confirmed as investigations are ongoing.