Pulwama: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists

An encounter broke out on Thursday between security forces and terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight took place in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir, according to officials.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of terrorists in the area. As the forces approached, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a retaliatory response from the security personnel.

The exchange of fire between the two sides is still ongoing, with reinforcements likely on the way. Officials have not yet provided further details on casualties or the number of militants involved.