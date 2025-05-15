SSB Detains Bangladeshi Trying to Illegally Enter India via Nepal Border

A Bangladeshi national, Md. Redoy Khan (26), was apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while attempting to illegally enter India from Nepal near the Panitanki border in Darjeeling district. Acting on specific intelligence, the SSB’s special patrol team from the 41st Battalion intercepted Khan near Border Pillar No. 90/1, approximately 800 meters inside Indian territory. He had previously entered Nepal legally on November 12, 2024, using a valid passport and visa and stayed at Yashin Hotel in Kathmandu, where many other Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly staying.

Khan told officials that he had intended to travel to Serbia through an agent named Imran, connected to his father living in Malaysia. However, Imran allegedly confiscated Khan’s passport and demanded money after promising to arrange a fake visa. Stranded without documents, Khan became involved with a Nepali woman and later connected with an Indian named Rajesh through the mobile game Free Fire. Rajesh reportedly sent him money and arranged a Nepali guide to help him cross into India via a riverine route to Panitanki market.

Khan was detained shortly after reaching Indian territory. No suspicious items were found, but he shared passport and birth certificate images via his mother’s number, confirming his identity. He claimed he intended to stay in India briefly before returning to Nepal. Officials noted the case highlights potential misuse of online platforms for illegal border crossing and the involvement of transnational networks. The suspect has been handed over to the Khoribari police station for legal action, and intelligence agencies are investigating the wider network. The SSB continues heightened vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border.