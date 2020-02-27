Oppo to launch Oppo Reno 3 Pro on March; know the specifications,price and offers

Popular smartphone brand, Oppo has announced that their brand new smartphone ‘Oppo Reno 3 Pro’ will be launched in India on March 2. The opre-orders for the phone has been started. Customers can pre-order the phone from e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and other offline retail stores.

The phone runs on a 4,025 mAh battery coupled with new 30 W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The main attraction of the phone is its camera configuration. The phone comes with 44-Mp and 2MP dual punch-hole camera.

The price of the smartphone has not been revelaed by Oppo. But the company has announced some offers for the customers.

Customers who purchase the Reno 3 Pro will be eligible a 10% cashback via HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.