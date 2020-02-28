Samsung launches Galaxy S10 Lite in India : Price and Features

Samsung has launched Galaxy S10 Lite in India at Rs 44,999. This variant of the smartphone will be available in three colours- Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue. The Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB model will go on sale in India from March 1st across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online platforms. Samsung is also offering consumers an additional upgrade bonus of up to INR 5000 in exchange of their old smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications include a large 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a center-alinged punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is powered by a 2.8Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC based on a 7nm process. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB (and now 512GB) of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 48MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS, a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Up front, the phone gets a 32MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout. Galaxy S10 Lite houses a 4,500mAh battery and ships with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.