Corona Virus : Death toll crosses 50 in Iran ,over 970 infected

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 54, Health Ministry spokesman said that the number of people infected had reached 978.There were 385 new cases of infected people in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number to 978. The death toll is 54, spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said, calling on Iranians to avoid any unnecessary trips and stay at home.

Some neighbouring countries have closed their borders with several countries stopping flights.Iran will put together approximately 300,000 teams, starting on Tuesday, to perform door-to-door coronavirus screening, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on state TV on Sunday.

Dependants and some staff are being evacuated from the British embassy in Tehran as of March 1 due to coronavirus but essential staff will remain, Britain’s Foreign Office said on Sunday as part of a travel advisory for Iran posted online.

