Actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle is the new internet sensation : See Pics

In an interview, Katrina Kaif stated that Isabel began her profession with English movies. Because she feels snug in English. However, it might be his personal determination to come back and to not Bollywood. He may be very clever and assured, he’ll get work on his personal.

Isabel has already proven her expertise within the movie Direct by Steven Roy Thomas. The title of this quick movie was ‘Coming Home’. The movie additionally starred Sonam Cooper’s brother Harshbardhan Kapoor. According to the information, Isabel has additionally labored as an assistant director within the movie ‘Sumam-Bonam’ in 2014.

Isabel Kaif has six sisters and a brother, similar to Katrina Kaif, Melissa Kaif, Sonia Kaif, Natasha Kaif, Krista Kaif and Stephanie Kaif, whereas the brother’s identify is Michael Kaif. In an interview, Isabel had stated that she considers her sister Katrina Kaif an inspiration.