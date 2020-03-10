Aunt who killed toddler gets her verdict from Thalassery sessions court

Thalassery district sessions court sentenced Naema, the woman who killed 18-month-old toddler of her sister-in-law, to life long imprisonment. The toddler Adnan, was killed by Naema 29 on September 17 2011, and the cause of the crime is observed to be the grudge she developed towards her sister-in-law,Nisani. The hatred was fostered as Naema’s in-laws were of the opinion that her husband should seek employment in the gulf, which was against her wish.

Naema took the boy on a fateful day and dropped him to a well in the house premise. The sessions court ruled a fine of 1 lakh rupees which should be paid to deceased boys’ mother,Nisani. An additional one year of jail term is also there in the verdict if Naema fails to provide fine.

Haris and Nisami, parents of deceased Adnan resides in Panoor, Elankode at Thalassery.