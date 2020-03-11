First steps of a new born elephant ,video goes viral : Watch Here

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the heartwarming video with the caption, “The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM.”

“While mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family” he wrote in another post.

The video shows the baby elephant tentatively getting to her feet and attempting a few wobbly first steps, aided by her mother. The mother elephant helped the baby elephant to get up after it fell down. She even put her trunk to use to help the baby to maintain balance on its feet.