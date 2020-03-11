Vinay Sharma pleads for his life as his attorney tries a last resort

Vinay Sharma, One of the four gang rapists on Monday sought a fresh way by appealing to the Delhi Lt.Governor Anil Baijal for reducing his Capital punishment to Life long imprisonment. Vinay’s attorney AP Singh had submitted the plea for his life before Delhi Lt, governor Baijal.

AP Singh after the submission of the plea said that the appeal to commute the punishment is registered in accordance to sections 432 and 433 of the CRPC. He stated that the Lt.Governor had the power to commute a death sentence to life long imprisonment with sections 432 and 433 of CRPC. He added that these powers vested on him should be used to save a commoner’s life, other than to wield only for the use of vested interests.

AP Singh said Nirbhaya gang rape is a peculiar case in which truth stands squarely against power and politics and perceived false notions, and the plea was submitted on the Holi day for the same reason.

The four death row convicts are to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 AM as per the latest death warrant.