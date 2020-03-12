Coronavirus: National capital city ‘lock downed’ by President

The capital city of Philippines, Manila was ‘lock downed’ by the President of the country. The decision was taken to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine President on Thursday announced thsi.

The president has announced a halt on domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Manila, as well as community quarantine measures.

Duterte approved a resolution to allow a raft of containment measures including bans on mass gatherings, a month of school closures and quarantining in communities where cases are detected, as well as stopping domestic travel in and out of Manila.

Till now 53 cases of coronavirus infection were reported from Philippine. Two deaths were also reported rrom the country.