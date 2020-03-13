Instagram sensation Demi Rose shares topless photos again : See Pics

Demi Rose took to Instagram last night to share an eye-catching topless snap.The Instagram sensation braved freezing temperatures to strip off for two pictures in the snowy French Alps.The 24-year-old model showcased her famous curves, as only she knows how, in the stunning setting during a recent ski trip.

The model posted a naughty snap of herself in nothing but suspenders.Demi covered her assets with nothing more than a strap. Demi looked gorgeous in the snap. She had a winter landscape as her backdrop, but the cold didn’t seem to bother Demi who was barely clothed.

She had her eyes closed and her face turned upwards as if soaking up the heat from the sun. She captioned the post: l’art subtil de ne pas se soucier

Demi Rose seems to be upping her Instagram game if the new snaps are anything to go by. Demi Rose sure has been active on Instagram. The model has been using the social media platform quite effectively if the number of her followers is anything to go by. Demi sure seems to know how to garner attention.