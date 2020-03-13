Kangana ‘will stop acting forever’ : Kangana Ranaut’s sister challenges Bollywood actresses

Rangoli Chandel, sister of National award winning Bollywood actress,Kangana Ranaut is noted for sharp words. Rangoli who is also the manager and social media handler of the actress has earlier many times attacked fellow Bollywood celebrities. Now she has placed an open challenge before the actresses of Bollywood.

Rangoli has claimed that if any actresses in Bollywood fulfill the condition laid out by her then Kangana ‘will stop acting forever. ’

“My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana….??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever”, tweeted Rangoli.

She had also replied to a follower who pointed out that her contemporaries weren’t less bankable. To this, Rangoli had replied, “If you think only Kangana doing big budget films and no other A lister pls know it’s not some coincidence, they have never delivered without heroes, Queen TWMR Manikarnika has put Kangana in a league of leading heroes, it’s all deeply analysed business not what you or I want.”

She wrote in another tweet, “It’s not that easy if Kangana had not given TWMR or Manikarnika she won’t get Thalaivi and Dhakaad ….so even though there are many talented people but they won’t unless they prove investments and returns.”