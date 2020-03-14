Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends international flights

Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights for two weeks from Sunday as it steps up measures to deal with the global spread of coronavirus.The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted an interior ministry source as saying that all nationals and residents stranded outside the country or asked to quarantine when they return to the kingdom would not be penalized for missing work or education as the time will be considered an exceptional official holiday.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced a further 24 cases of coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, bringing the total to 86 with one recovery.Fourteen of the new cases were Egyptian nationals.

There are more than 132,000 confirmed cases in 123 countries and had already hit the “tragic milestone” of 5,000 deaths, the World Health Organization said on Friday. An estimated 65,000 people who had the virus have recovered.