Covid-19 plays on Box office:Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 collection damped

The much-anticipated movie Baaghi 3, studded with a star cast of Tiger Shroff, Ritiesh Deshmukh, and Shradha Kapoor is facing the Covid-19 virus threat in theatres. The movie was released on 6 March and is hardly touching the 100 Cr mark after 8 days of release.

Baaghi 3, action-packed with Tiger Shroff’s acrobatic skills grossed 17.5 Cron the first day. The movie cruised well in the following days with 16.03 Cr,20.03 Cr,9.06 Cr,14.05 Cr,8.04 Cr and 5.40 Cr for the week. The movies net collection for the week is 95.05 Crores now. But the eighth-day collection plummeted with the news of Covid-19 deaths in India reported from Bengaluru and Delhi.

Cinema halls are being closed in Delhi and many metros with the onset of Covid-19. Baaghi 3 entails a sibling bond with Tiger braving an entire nation to rescue his elder brother portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is a sequence to Baghie 2, with the love interest of the Bollywood hunk changed to Shradha Kapoor earlier played by Disha Patani.