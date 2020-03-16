Government to dismiss 700 doctors not reporting for duty,says Health Minister

UP Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Sunday said around 700 doctors appointed in government hospitals have not reported for duty and will be dismissed soon.Singh, who was in Lucknow to inspect Mukhayamantri Jan Aarogya Mela at a community health centre, said nearly 700 doctors appointed in government hospitals have gone to other places or have started pursuing higher education without informing the department.

He said, “The process for dismissal of these doctors has started, and their services will be terminated in one to one-and-a-half months.”On the coronavirus outbreak, the health minister said, “There is no need to feel afraid. This virus can be tackled through proper prevention. India is ready to combat it.”