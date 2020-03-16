Mia Khalifa finally settles down,Teases fans with her wedding date

Lebanese-American sports commentator who once was the queen of adult industry,Mia Khalifa got the netizens to fizz when she announced she had found her soul mate-finally.

27 aged Mia said her wedding with Swedish chef Robert Sanberg is due on June 10 and opened up on her fiancee as the ‘love of her life’.Mia in her post said that Robert proposed to her on 2019 March 12, and she replied Yes for him then and will always be Yes for him. Her fans flocked down in line to congratulate her and wish her good life. She is currently working as a sports commentator for a channel.

She shared the news on social media, where she flaunted her dreamy diamond ring in a series of photos.