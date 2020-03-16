Why Saif Ali Khan spent a good portion of his earnings to buy a Palace ?

Saif Ali Khan who hails from the princely Pataudi family recently brought back his ancestral palace. The Bollywood star is the son of Nawab Ali Khan Pataudi, India’s former Cricket captain nicknamed ‘Tiger’ by the Britishers.

But after the demise of his father, the situations whirled up and the Pataudi family gave the ancestral palace to Neemrana Hotel chains on a rental contract. The Pataudi’s where emotionally attached to their ancestral palace as it was the palace on which Saif Ali Khan was raised. The Palace is bonded to many childhood memories of Saif Ali Khan.

So when the hotel group gave the offer to Saif to take back his ancestral property he was delighted at the moment. But the deal amount was so huge that he got baffled at first. It is said that the Palace cost him 800 Crore to clear all debts and reclaim the palace. Saif in an interview given to Mid-Day, expressed his content that though the huge amount cost him a fortune, it was acquired through his hard work in the film industry. Saif still considers the palace is worth it as he considers ‘one cannot be strayed from their past for long’.Saif was open that he is the inheritor of the palace had to clear the debts of the family to reclaim his palace.

The Palace has 150 living rooms and was built by the 8 th Nawab of Pataudi, Saif’s great grandfather. The palace has 100 care-takers to cater to the needs of inhabitants. Saif celebrated the birthday of his wife Kareena in this palace recently. Saif now frequents the palace with his whole family after the purchase.