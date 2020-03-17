Zee Cine Awards 2020 winners list and pictures

The Zee Cine Awards 2020 took place in Mumbai on March 13 without the general public. The awards ceremony was shot as a televised show to avoid mass gathering following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Zee Cine Awards 2020 Complete Winners List:

Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role: Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Female) in a Leading Role: Taapsee Pannu (Badla)

Best On-screen Pair: Ranveer Singh & Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Kartik Aaryan (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Best Debut (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Debut (Female): Ananya Panday (Student Of The Year 2)

Best Entertainer of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Music: Sachet–Parampara (Kabir Singh)

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh, Pail Jennings (War)

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Jai Jai Shiv Shankar for War)

Best Visual Effects: YRX (War)

Best Costume Design: Manish Malhotra (Kalank)