Zee Cine Awards 2020 winners list and pictures

The Zee Cine Awards 2020 took place in Mumbai on March 13 without the general public. The awards ceremony was shot as a televised show to avoid mass gathering following the Coronavirus outbreak.
Zee Cine Awards 2020 Complete Winners List:
Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role: Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor (Female) in a Leading Role: Taapsee Pannu (Badla)
Best On-screen Pair: Ranveer Singh & Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Actor in a Comic Role: Kartik Aaryan (Pati Patni Aur Woh)
Best Debut (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Debut (Female): Ananya Panday (Student Of The Year 2)
Best Entertainer of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Music: Sachet–Parampara (Kabir Singh)
Best Action: Parvez Shaikh, Pail Jennings (War)
Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Jai Jai Shiv Shankar for War)
Best Visual Effects: YRX (War)
Best Costume Design: Manish Malhotra (Kalank)
