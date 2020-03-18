Actress Nia Sharma turns up heat in ‘red bikini’: See pics

Indian television actress Nia Sharma has turned up heat on social media by her bikini photoshoot. The actress on her social media handle has shared her photos in bikini and the photos has gone viral.

Neha Sharma, called by her stage name Nia Sharma, is an Indian television actress . She debuted into television by playing Anu in Star Plus’s ‘Kaali’ but rose to fame for her role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.

In 2017, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a contestant. Her current show is the fourth season of Colors TV’s most viewed series, the supernatural thriller Naagin where she plays the role of a shape-shifting female serpent Brinda.

She was ranked third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.