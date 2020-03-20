Coronavirus : Actress Katrina Kaif playing guitar during self-quarantine,video goes viral ; Watch Here

Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She is an excellent dancer as well and she is quite the influencer in the fashion and beauty section too. But, looks like there is one more talent of Katrina that has not been discovered yet and that is singing. The actress is making the most of her self-quarantine time and working on those singing skills and she has promised a little treat to her fans as well.

Katrina took to her Instagram to share a video of herself playing the guitar and trying her best to sing. But, what came as a shocker was that the video had no sound. Katrina very cleverly has maintained the suspense as the video is on mute, but she promised some tunes soon. The caption read, “Work in progress ? sound coming soon in a few days ? hopefully ??????can’t let down @ankurtewari ?#staysafe(sic)”