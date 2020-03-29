Tata Sky to offer free landline connection with unlimited calling

One of the leading DTH and telecom service provider in the country Tata Sky Broadband is all set to launch its landline connection. Tata Sky offers landline service with unlimited calling.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the company has been teasing the service for long and could soon launch across the 20 cities and towns that it operates in.

Tata Sky’ has teased that it will soon launch free landline with its broadband service. The company will most likely bundle it with its unlimited streaming plans. Tata Sky Broadband launched in 2015 and its service is active in 20 cities and towns.

Jio Fiber and Airtel broadband already has offer free landline services. Jio Fiber offers free calling on all its broadband plans starting at Rs 699.