Coronavirus Lockdown: Pregnant woman, husband walk over 200km to reach home

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman and her husband had to walk over 200 kilometers to reach their home. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

The couples who were working as daily wagers at a construction site in Noida for five years had to walk around 200 kilometers to their home in Aunta village in Rath area of Jalaun district.

It took Anju Devi aged 25 who is eight months pregnant two days and two nights to reach their home. They reached their village on Sunday night. They walked for 200 km up to Orai and finally reached Rath on a loader. Anju and her husband were in constant touch with their family during the journey.

After reaching Rath, Anju and her husband Ashok went to a Community Health Centre where they underwent medical checkup. Doctors conducted a thermal screening and declared the couple to be normal. However, they were instructed to remain quarantined for 14 days.

“We could not move out earlier because our dues had not been paid by the contractor. We packed ‘roti’ and ‘sabzi’ and later some people gave us food on the way. I am relieved that we are finally back home,” said Ashok.