Two more Covid deaths reported from Tamil Nadu,Tamil Nadu second in Covid spread

Two more Covid deaths are confirmed by Tamil Nadu bringing the total state toll to five. The state is now second only to Maharashtra with 480 confirmed cases whereas Maharashtra has 650 Covid positives. Kerala with effective measures has been able to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in the nations witnessed a sharp jump in 24 hours from 600 to cross 3100 on Saturday. According to the health ministry, the number of confirmed cases stands at 3374. But the government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries. Up to 33 percent of the new spread is related to the participants of Delhi Markaz which are tracked and isolated effectively, as per officials.

The Health Ministry said the testing capacity has been ramped up significantly to over 10,000 tests per day to detect the deadly coronavirus infection, as it emphasized on continuous compliance to lockdown and social distancing measures, along with personal and environmental hygiene, to win this “daily battle”.