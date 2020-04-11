Lock-down drama: Crowds fare here only at night

A market in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has found a unique way of stopping the spread of Covid pandemic.The market is deserted during day time with all shops and vendors downing their shutters.

But at late night the market will be buzzing with crowd, not even keeping the basic precautions of social distancing during interactions.The market is fully active till early dawn and by 4 AM it will be closed. The Vegetable stalls open at around 12 midnight and the farmers from Jaana, Kishanpur and neighboring villages arrive with their yield for business. Lorries from Chakarpur mandi arrive with groceries and the fanfare continues in full swing. It is a thriving market until 4 AM.

The market fare without the slightest care for Covid period precaution will abate the strenuous national lock-down ,making its effect nullify in long term fight against the pandemic. The authorities are turning a blind eye in this newly employed routine.