‘Quarantine Pillow Challenge’ goes viral on social media amid lockdown : See Pics

Fashionistas have been stripping naked except for teeny bits of bedding in the #QuarantinePillowChallenge on Instagram.

The latest bizarre social media trend to pop up during the coronavirus pandemic requires people to pose with just a pillowcase covering their modesty.

Most stylish participants have been belting their cushions around their waist so that it resembles a minidress.

Many have chosen to style up their looks with designer accessories – including sunglasses, heels and handbags, as well as full make-up and a blow-dry.

Some, however, have finished off their DIY outfits with cosy isolation-appropriate head towels, eye masks and slippers.