‘Quarantine Pillow Challenge’ goes viral on social media amid lockdown : See Pics

Fashionistas have been stripping naked except for teeny bits of bedding in the #QuarantinePillowChallenge on Instagram.
The latest bizarre social media trend to pop up during the coronavirus pandemic requires people to pose with just a pillowcase covering their modesty.
Most stylish participants have been belting their cushions around their waist so that it resembles a minidress.
Many have chosen to style up their looks with designer accessories – including sunglasses, heels and handbags, as well as full make-up and a blow-dry.
Some, however, have finished off their DIY outfits with cosy isolation-appropriate head towels, eye masks and slippers.
View this post on Instagram
Coucou les girls… Bon, avec ce confinement, il faut bien se trouver des activités. Du coût, j'ai accepté le challenge « PILLOW » que je trouve très marrant et très glamour ! Je vous mets tous au défi de le relever vous aussi ? #pillowdress #pillowchallenge #pillow #pillows #look#lookdujour#ootd#ootdfashion #ootdstyle #outfit #outfitoftheday #outfitstyle #style#styleoftheday #styleoftheday #parisianstyle #parisianlifestyle #confinementchallenge #confinement#quarantinepillowchallenge#pillowdresschallenge @printempsofficial
