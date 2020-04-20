Air Arabia announces passenger repatriation flights from India

Air Arabia, the UAE based airline company has announced that it will operate new repatriation flight services from India. The Sharjah based budget airlines has announced new repatriation flights from four Indian cities to bring back UAE nationals. The flights will be operated to Mumbai, New Delhi, Cochin and Hyderabad.

The special flights to Mumbai and Delhi will operate today, April 20, while flights from Cochin and Hyderabad to be operated on April 22.

“Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard. The airline announced earlier that it’s operating a mix of repatriation flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to multiple destinations,” a statement issued by Air Arabia said.

However, the airline will be operating only cargo flights to India as the New Delhi had announced suspension of all domestic and international commercial passenger operations till May 3.