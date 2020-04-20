Coronavirus : Govt extends lockdown till May 7

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 17,615, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the death toll jumped to 556 in India so far.

Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 7 in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) said on Sunday.

“We are extending lockdown till May 7 in the state. It will only end on May 8,” KCR informed during a press conference.

The chief minister added that the government will enforce a “strict lockdown” and added that the cabinet will again convene on May 5 to decide the future course of action.

“The existing lockdown rules, including night curfew, would continue to be in force and it would be implemented in a tough manner,” he told reporters.

The Centre permitted certain relaxations after April 20, but the state cabinet decided not to give any relaxation.

“No relaxation will be given in Telangana,” he said, adding the decision was taken in the interest of public health.

KCR also announced that the food delivery services by Zomato and Swiggy will be stopped from now until the lockdown is eased.

“we will not die if will don’t eat pizza,” CM K Chandrashekar Rao asserted.