Coronavirus : Actress Vidya Balan makes mask out of blouse piece ,video goes viral ; Watch Here

Actress Vidya Balan shared a video on Instagram on Saturday where she demonstrated the art of mask making out of a blouse piece.

“Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our Prime Minister has said that we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do,” she says.