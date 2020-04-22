Actress Raashi Khanna reveals about her marriage plans amid lockdown

Raashi Khanna is one of the most talented and cutest actresses in the south cinema. Amid lockdown, the stars of the film industry are making headlines with their posts on social media.

The tinsel town stars are staying active on social media and are keeping in touch with their fans; they are answering the questions of fans through live chats. The ‘Venky Mama’ heroine in a recent chat with fans revealed that she is not ready for marriage yet. She further added that she likes taller guys and girls always prefer taller guys, isn’t it? We think Raashi is no exception.

Recently, the actress took to her social media and posted a couple of photos in which she looked fabulous.

The pretty cool actress was first seen in Madras Cafe, a Hindi movie. Raashi Khanna acted with top heroes in Tollywood. She was recently seen in ‘World Famous Lover’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film didn’t do well at the box office but the actress scored high on the acting scale.