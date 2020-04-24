Nikki Bella and John Cena get naked again for YouTube celebration ; Watch Video

WWE’s power couple John Cena and Nikki Bella have done the unthinkable and stunned us all with a video that has gone viral beyond measures and deservedly so.

In the old video, shared on Nikki’s YouTube channel, the couple stripped naked. The reason? Nikki’s YouTube channel just crossed the milestone of 500k+ followers. In an earlier video, Bella had promised that she would get naked with Cena if they were to cross 500k followers.

The video shows Nikki and Cena completely dressed and proceeds to them taking their clothes off while the two dance awkwardly and hilariously. Their expressions surely take the cake