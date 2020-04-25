DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Hindu Sadhu attacked by assailants

Apr 25, 2020, 04:28 pm IST

In Punjab, A Hindhu sadhu was attacked by two unidentified assailants. Swami Pushpendra Swaroop was attacked brutally at his ashram in Hoshiarpur.

As reprots in OPIndia, the sadhu was attacked while he was resting in his room in his ashramam. The two assailants climbed the wall, entered the ashram, and attacked Swami Pushpendra with sharp-edged weapons. The unidentified assailants tied his hands and feet, prior to attacking him. The duo also tried to strangle him, before fleeing the crime scene with Rs. 50,000 and some other items from the Ashram.

According to reports, the condition of the seer remains critical.

On April 16, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were  killed a mob at Gadakchinchale village, in Palghar in Mumbai.

