Hindu Sadhu attacked by assailants

In Punjab, A Hindhu sadhu was attacked by two unidentified assailants. Swami Pushpendra Swaroop was attacked brutally at his ashram in Hoshiarpur.

As reprots in OPIndia, the sadhu was attacked while he was resting in his room in his ashramam. The two assailants climbed the wall, entered the ashram, and attacked Swami Pushpendra with sharp-edged weapons. The unidentified assailants tied his hands and feet, prior to attacking him. The duo also tried to strangle him, before fleeing the crime scene with Rs. 50,000 and some other items from the Ashram.

Two people attacked Swami Pushpendra ji in Punjab Tiday ..Swami ji is attacked with a deadly weapon. Why Sadhus are on target ? What are the intentions and who is behind such criminals ? Kindly look and work for the safety of Sadhus. @HMOIndia @AmitShah @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/9QCY2cq0Ng — Dr.Monika Langeh?? (@drmonika_langeh) April 24, 2020

According to reports, the condition of the seer remains critical.

On April 16, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were killed a mob at Gadakchinchale village, in Palghar in Mumbai.