Actress Suhana Khan shares her stunning pictures clicked by her mom Gauri Khan : See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khna did a photoshoot at her home amid the lockdown and, the photographer was none other than her mother Gauri Khan.

The star kid looks absolutely stunning in these latest pictures as she poses in a tube top and jeans. The pictures have surely caught the attention of several people. Designer Mansih Malhotra wrote, “Gorgeous” wihile Maheep Kapoor commented, “Stunning”.

Taking to Gauri Khan shared the pictures of darling daughter Suhana Khan and wrote, “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!”.