Tragedy in UP: 24 migrant labors killed in road accident

Adding to a series of tragic road accidents involving the exodus of migrant labours, 24 were killed when a truck carrying migrant labours rammed on to another vehicle Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday

The truck was carrying 50 labours at the time of the incident which happened at around 3:30 AM.“Twenty-four people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI,” Archana Srivastava, Auraiya’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said, according to ANI.

The migrant workers stranded in different parts of the nation starts a new wave of exodus with every extension of lockdown. The lockdown has been extended twice from April 14 to May 3 and then May 3 to May 17.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief in the accident and ordered a high-level enquiry headed by Kanpur IG. Several NGOs raised concern that the plight of migrant daily bread earners is not addressed by the government machinery properly. Rampant protests sparked by severe starvation are now occurring frequently in MP,UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

15 migrant workers on their way back home were killed in three accidents, one each in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar earlier this week. Supreme Court had ruled yesterday it is not going to interfere with the workers- walking their way back home hundreds of miles towards home.