Coronavirus Lockdown : Two migrants found dead on Shramik Train

Two migrant workers were found dead in a Shramik Special train that was travelling from Mumbai to Varanasi on Wednesday morning, railway spokespersons said.

The incident was reported by the Government Railway Police at Manduadih railway station of Varanasi from Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8:21 AM, North Eastern Railway spokesperson Ashok Kumar said.

“Government Railway Police is investigating the matter. One of the deceased was travelling with his family and another was alone” the Station Master said.

Kumar said that during a medical examination, it was found that both suffered from serious health issues.

The two were identified as Dashrath Prajapati (30) of UP’s Jaunpur and Ram Ratan (63), a resident of Azamgarh district.

Prajapati was differently-abled and getting treatment for a kidney-related problem in Mumbai. A relative of Dashrath, who was travelling with him, said he had complained of some health problem when they reached Allahabad and then slept.