Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away. Bejan Daruwalla died on Friday evening at a Apollo Hospitals in Ahmedabad. He was aged 89.

As per his family, Bejan Daruwalla’s blood pressure was fluctuating and the oxygen saturation levels had gone down. He was also suffering from pneumonia.

Daruwalla was an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha despite being a Parsi. He had also worked as an English professor at a college in Ahmedabad.