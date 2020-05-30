Eminent lyricist Yogesh Gaur passes away. Tributes flow on twitter

Eminent and Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, best-known for writing songs like Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye and Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli, died on Friday. He was 77. Yogesh Gaur, famous as Yogesh in the film industry, gave Bollywood several hit songs in the 60s and 70s.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who worked with the lyricist in the past, paid a tribute to him on Twitter and described him as a very calm and composed man. She wrote: “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun (I just got to know about the death of Yogesh Ji and I am deeply saddened. He wrote so many heart-warming songs. I have sung many songs written by him. He was a very calm and composed man. I pay my respects to him).”

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Yogesh ji ka likha ye geet jiska sangeet Salil da ka hai, mujhe bahut pasand hai. https://t.co/yEq2gk7PIL — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Rajnigandha pool Tumhare mehke yuhi jeevan mein..

"Zindagi kaisi yeh paheli haye Kabhi toh hasaye kabhi yeh rulaye" May his Atma attain Mokshagati Om Shanti Shri Ram Mahesh ka Pranam — Mahesh Bhatt (@Bhatmahes) May 29, 2020