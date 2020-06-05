Covid-19 Updates: 8 People died due to coronavirus in Kuwait

723 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA ) reported this on Friday citing the Health Ministry. 8 more deaths due the deadly infection has also been confirmed in the country.

The total number of coronavirus infection has reached at 30,664 in Kuwait and the death toll has reached at 244.197 patients receiving intensive care treatment and 1,054 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing to 18,277 the total of such recoveries in the country.

Till now 308,900 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in Kuwait .