Air Arabia announces new special flights for expats

Sharjah based airline company, Air Arabia has announced special repatriation flights. These repatriation flights are operated for Egyptian nationals in UAE. The new outbound only repatriation flights will be from Sharjah to Egypt for Egyptian nationals now in the UAE to return home.

The special flights will operate from Sharjah International Airport to Cairo International Airport and Borg El Arab International Airport, Alexandria, from June 11 to June 16, 2020. Flights are available for booking on the website or by contacting the Air Arabia call centre on 06 5580000 or a travel agent.