Delhi health minister in critical condition, Shifted to ICU

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain,is now in critical condition as his Covid condition worsened a few hours before.He is now shifted to ICU as his condition deteriorated with oxygen saturation(Spo2) lowering to dangerous levels.

The 55 year old minister is now in full time oxygen support and given expert treatment.“We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at the hospital,” a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Delhi government officials, on Wednesday said people who interacted with him in the last couple of days would be quarantined as per the advice of doctors.