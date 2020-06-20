Glenmark’s new Covid-19 treatment pill ‘Fabiflu’ gets approval in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals head quartered in Mumbai had developed a pill which is deemed effective for Covid treatment.The in-house R&D of the pharmaceutical company developed ‘Fabiflu’ a pill which the DCGI(Drug Controller General of India) allowed for fasttrack trials with Phase III in limited patients; approval process is also under Emergency Use Authorisation.

The commercial manufacturing of the drug will make ‘Fabiflu’ available at a price of Rs 103 per tablet.The drug acts by getting into cells and inhibit the activity of viral replication to reduce the viral load. A high rate of viral replication can be controlled with early use of this antiviral drug.

Glenmark is also undertaking a study combining two anti-viral drugs, Favipiravir (an approved drug for novel flu pandemics and main constituent of Fabiflu) with Umifenovir (an approved drug for Influenza) in COVID-19 patients. Favipiravir, sold under the brand name Avigan by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical and approved in Japan since 2014 in treating influenza, is already being used commercially in the therapeutic management of COVID-19 in Bangladesh and UAE.