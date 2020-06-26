Traders to boycott Chinese goods for this year’s Diwali celebrations

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) under its national campaign titled ‘Bhartiya Samaan-Hamara Abhimaan’ to boycott Chinese goods, has announced that it will boycott all products made in China for celebration of Diwali this year.

The traders’ body also urged the traders to come together and use only India-made goods to celebrate Diwali.

”The boycott of Chinese goods should be applicable to celebrate all other Indian festivals like Rakshabandhan and Janmastami,” said CAIT in a statement.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement said that Chinese goods have made a deep penetration in the Indian markets and this needs to be stopped.

The traders’ body has also urged all the shopkeepers to sell only India made goods during festivals adding that ”if the shopkeepers have any remaining buffer stocks, they should sell them by July 15.”

CAIT has also urged the government to build a strong position against China and immediately cancel all the government contracts awarded to Chinese companies.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) has written to the CAIT informing about the decision and the grouping’s full support to CAIT’s boycott Chinese goods campaign.

Against the backdrop of violent clashes earlier this month between India and China in Eastern Ladakh that killed 20 Indian Army personnel, there has been a growing clamour in certain quarters for boycotting Chinese products.

DHROA General Secretary Mahendra Gupta said they will not take bookings or serve Chinese nationals and have also decided to boycott using Chinese goods in their establishments.

”We are pleased to inform you that our association has decided to wholeheartedly support the campaign of CAIT and as such we have decided to boycott Chinese goods which are being used in our hotels and restaurants and henceforth we shall not be using any Chinese products in our establishments,” DHROA said in the letter to CAIT.