Thrissur Pooram 2025 Begins: Crowds Gather at Thekkinkadu Maidan for Grand Temple Festival

The renowned 36-hour-long Thrissur Pooram festival began with grandeur at the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur, marked by the rhythmic beats of traditional percussion, the sound of conches, and thousands of devotees gathering at Thekkinkadu Maidan. The festival officially commenced on the night of May 5 with the ceremonial entry of Neythalakavilamma, who opened the Thekke Gopura Nada, signifying the start of the celebrations. Her arrival holds ritual significance, as she paves the way for Kanimangalam Shasta’s entry the next morning, symbolically opening the South Gopuram for his procession.

Thrissur Pooram is a grand convergence of ten participating temples whose deities are brought in colorful processions to the Vadakkumnathan Temple to pay homage to Lord Shiva. Held on the Pooram star of the Malayalam month Medam, the event is widely celebrated for its vibrant elephant parades, the captivating Panchavadyam ensembles, and an elaborate fireworks display. Despite the sweltering summer heat, the festival draws massive crowds from all over Kerala and neighboring states, who gather to witness the elaborate rituals and festivities.

Among the key highlights of the Pooram day are the ceremonial arrivals of the participating deities including Kanimangalam Sastha, Panamukkampilly Sathavu, and various forms of Karthiyani and Durga Devis. These processions, accompanied by intense traditional music and devotion, add to the energy of the festival. Media outlets like Asianet News have provided extensive coverage, including a live broadcast through their special “Namaste Kerala” program, offering viewers scenes from the Pooram grounds and the experiences of attendees throughout the day.