Teacher and 14-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Oyo Room

A tragic incident occurred in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a 24-year-old teacher and his 14-year-old female student were found dead in a hotel room, suspected to be the result of a suicide pact. The teacher, a resident of Jwalajipuram, had been in a romantic relationship with the student for several months, which began through school and private tuition classes. Despite interventions from their families to stop their secret meetings, the couple continued to meet in secret.

On the evening of May 5th, police were alerted to the discovery of two bodies in room 204 of an Oyo Hotel near the Khereshwar police outpost. Upon arriving, authorities found an empty bottle containing a poisonous substance, indicating the likely cause of death. Investigations revealed that the student had left for school that morning but was taken to the hotel by the teacher, where they remained since 8:40 AM.

The news of the deaths left both families devastated. The parents of the teacher and student were deeply affected upon learning of the tragedy, with both families expressing shock and sorrow over the young lives lost.