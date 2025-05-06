iQOO launches Z10 Turbo series: Details

Mumbai: iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and iQOO Z10 Turbo handsets were launched in China. These handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. They have a dedicated

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800). The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the iQOO Z10 Turbo begins at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are listed at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400), CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100), respectively.Both phones are offered in Burn, Desert Colour, Seas of Clouds White and Starry Sky Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Both the iQOO Z10 Turbo and the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro sport 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000Hz touch sampling rate. The displays are claimed to support up to 4,400 nits peak brightness, a 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate, HDR10+ support as well as SGS Low Blue Light and Low Flicker certifications.

The regular iQOO Z10 Turbo is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Z10 Turbo Pro has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phones feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. They run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

Both iQOO Z10 Turbo series smartphones have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The vanilla handset has a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, while the Pro variant features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo is backed by a 7,620mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 Turbo 10 Pro packs a 7,000mAh cell with support for 120W wired fast charging. They are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for security, as well as infrared sensors.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Both handsets have an IP65 dust and splash-resistant rating.